Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Raises Dividend to GBX 20 Per Share

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share on Monday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:QLT opened at GBX 121.90 ($1.50) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. Quilter has a one year low of GBX 108.30 ($1.34) and a one year high of GBX 169.65 ($2.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get Quilter alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.10) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.00) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.48) price objective on shares of Quilter in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.40 ($2.00).

In other Quilter news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.52), for a total transaction of £243,693.75 ($300,411.43). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £100,704.11 ($124,142.15).

About Quilter (Get Rating)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.