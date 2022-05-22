Quilter Plc Sells 20,264 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quilter Plc reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,264 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 367,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 176,924 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 97.6% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 80,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 39,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 24.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.13. 6,937,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,560. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.15. The company has a market cap of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

