Quilter Plc Sells 3,286 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned about 0.09% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,945,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,207,000 after acquiring an additional 56,237 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,801,000 after acquiring an additional 93,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher purchased 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.54. 295,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.17). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

KW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.