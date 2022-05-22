Quilter Plc Sells 51,742 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,742 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned about 0.20% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 1,233,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,415,816. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.