Quilter Plc Sells 6,811 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quilter Plc trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $28.65 on Friday, hitting $2,186.26. 1,878,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,544.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2,715.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,127.46 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,691.68, for a total value of $113,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock valued at $75,992,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

