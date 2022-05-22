Quilter Plc Trims Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quilter Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after buying an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $499,246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Republic Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after buying an additional 228,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 9.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,383,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RSG stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.45. 1,142,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,890. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.