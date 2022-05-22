Rally (RLY) Market Cap Hits $188.77 Million

Rally (RLY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Rally coin can now be purchased for about $0.0679 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $188.77 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,626.70 or 0.18529294 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.75 or 0.00486570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008482 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,749,109 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

