Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Rapid7 reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.15 million. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of RPD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.36. 564,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,131. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.38. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $63.24 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

