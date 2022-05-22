RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €738.00 ($768.75) to €689.00 ($717.71) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $633.00.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RTLLF opened at $543.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $651.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.76. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $517.50 and a 12-month high of $1,155.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.