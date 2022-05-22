Raymond James Lowers Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target to C$66.00

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.0957 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.74%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

