RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $1.00. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 322,854 shares trading hands.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90.

RedHill Biopharma ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $172,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 28.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

