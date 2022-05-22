RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.50

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.50 and traded as low as $1.00. RedHill Biopharma shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 322,854 shares trading hands.
RDHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RedHill Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.90.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 288.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $172,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 28.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
