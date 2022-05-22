Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

