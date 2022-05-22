Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
RGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of RGLS stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a current ratio of 12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.
About Regulus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
