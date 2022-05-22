renBTC Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $190.16 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be bought for approximately $29,880.33 or 0.99868900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About renBTC

renBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 6,364 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

