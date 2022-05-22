Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Major Shareholder Acquires $94,644.48 in Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 24,144 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $94,644.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,703,401 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,331.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 40,984 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $157,788.40.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 30,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 22,663 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $84,759.62.

On Monday, May 2nd, Braden Michael Leonard bought 153,428 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $589,163.52.

On Thursday, April 28th, Braden Michael Leonard bought 156,070 shares of Retractable Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $558,730.60.

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $13.91.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 239.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 44,217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter worth $72,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

