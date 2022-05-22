RichQUACK.com One Day Trading Volume Tops $804,173.00 (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 22nd. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $30.70 million and approximately $804,173.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RichQUACK.com alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.04 or 0.10324177 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 466.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.83 or 0.00490432 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00033489 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008638 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack

Buying and Selling RichQUACK.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars.

