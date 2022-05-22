Rigel Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $78,224.00 (RGP)

Rigel Protocol (RGP) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. In the last week, Rigel Protocol has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rigel Protocol has a market cap of $137,615.42 and $78,224.00 worth of Rigel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rigel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000304 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,198.71 or 1.00000159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Rigel Protocol Coin Profile

Rigel Protocol is a coin. Rigel Protocol’s total supply is 19,494,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,012 coins. Rigel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @rigelprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Rigel Protocol is a Blockchain Decentralized protocol for a diverse set of DeFi products. A protocol built to improve and touch up existing Decentralized Finance (DEFI) features while introducing several innovative DEFI products to propel scalability, security in the Blockchain, user experience and adoption. The $RGP token will be used to reward the Liquidity Providers. The Rigel Protocol is completely designed, set up, developed, and driven by the RigelProtocol community. Yield farmers and lending providers would also be able to receive $RGP tokens. The Rigel Protocol Yield Farming feature willprotect cash-flow providers by having a lower APY(Annual Percentage Yield) and a locking period for tokens mined through this pool. Power andownership are kept within the user, leaving the control of the funds to the community in a decentralized and non-custodial way. RigelProtocol token maximum supply will be just 40 million $RGP, with 50% each split between the Binance Smart Chain and the Ethereum Chain. “

Buying and Selling Rigel Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.