Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.75. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 411,131 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,347 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 75,738 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.