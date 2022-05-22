Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to Issue $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

Robert Half International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Robert Half International has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

Robert Half International stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.66. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $83.46 and a 12-month high of $125.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Robert Half International by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. CL King boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

