Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys Shares of 3,679 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,815. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.33.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

