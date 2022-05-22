Rovin Capital UT ADV Buys Shares of 9,466 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:BNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BNOV remained flat at $$29.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.65.

