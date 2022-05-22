Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $444,000 Stock Position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Davis Select International ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 19,332.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 38,664 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select International ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,897,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,254 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.83. 63,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,744. Davis Select International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

