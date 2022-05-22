Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $244,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV owned 0.35% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $33.31.

