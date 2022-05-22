Rovin Capital UT ADV Makes New $574,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,152,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,574,000. RDST Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $10,001,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,937,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.54. The company had a trading volume of 31,438,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,621,968. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.89. The stock has a market cap of $523.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

