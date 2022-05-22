Rovin Capital UT ADV Purchases Shares of 551 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in ServiceNow by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in ServiceNow by 1,453.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 13,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,664.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.44, for a total value of $2,877,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,428 shares of company stock worth $10,195,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.00.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $6.27 on Friday, reaching $433.03. 1,725,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $506.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

