Rovin Capital UT ADV Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,801 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.60. 478,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,611. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.83 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.52.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

