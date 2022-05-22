Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target to GBX 198.33

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 198.33 ($2.44) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

QUILF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.59) target price (down previously from GBX 221.67 ($2.73)) on shares of Quilter in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Quilter has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

