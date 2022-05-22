Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Lowered to GBX 240 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 275 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RMG. Liberum Capital downgraded Royal Mail to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 470 ($5.79) to GBX 355 ($4.38) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($9.74) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 575 ($7.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 702 ($8.65) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 595.90 ($7.35).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 315.40 ($3.89) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a one year low of GBX 290.20 ($3.58) and a one year high of GBX 613.80 ($7.57). The company has a market cap of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 416.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a GBX 13.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

