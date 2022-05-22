SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Achieves $4.41 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $2,979.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,231.25 or 1.00072416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00204888 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00088959 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00126995 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00233729 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars.

