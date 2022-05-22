Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,856,933 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 72,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.59% of Salesforce worth $1,488,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.53.

CRM stock traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.65. 9,068,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,875,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

