Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.53.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Shares of CRM stock opened at $159.65 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.