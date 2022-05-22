Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “
Shares of Samsonite International stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.
About Samsonite International (Get Rating)
Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.
Further Reading
