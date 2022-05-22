San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE SJT opened at $12.04 on Friday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

