SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) is Permit Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Permit Capital LLC decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,864 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications comprises 65.1% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $241,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,630,000 after acquiring an additional 495,284 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 54,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 524,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

In other news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,149 shares of company stock worth $2,061,835. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.62. 821,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,538. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.51 and a 200 day moving average of $340.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $286.41 and a twelve month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

