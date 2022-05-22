Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 64,507 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,507 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $273,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 60.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.21. 1,791,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,038,449. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $225.39 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.44. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

