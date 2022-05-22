Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,710,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $360,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 177,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,201,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,216,000 after buying an additional 739,839 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,190,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $93.55. 11,757,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,446,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $94.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

