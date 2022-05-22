Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,812,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,348 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $532,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 301.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,348,940,000 after buying an additional 8,514,931 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 287.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

NVDA traded down $4.30 on Friday, hitting $166.94. The company had a trading volume of 73,736,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,874,668. The company has a market cap of $486.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

