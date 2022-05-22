Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,961,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 101,472 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $996,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.54. 31,438,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,621,968. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.00 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.18 and a 200-day moving average of $263.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,284,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

