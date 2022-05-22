Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading Down 3.1%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.41 ($0.01). Approximately 5,006,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,852,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of £3.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.13.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 4.29% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

