Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.11.

SMG opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 over the last 90 days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after acquiring an additional 61,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

