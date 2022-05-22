Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002,376 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 346,428 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.37% of SEA worth $447,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 7,166.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SEA by 8.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SEA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

SEA stock traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,188,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,270. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

