ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceSource International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

SREV stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. ServiceSource International has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.63.

ServiceSource International ( NASDAQ:SREV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.80 million for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $41,721.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,978,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,675.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 408,678 shares of company stock worth $513,535. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceSource International in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in ServiceSource International by 11.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; CJX solutions; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.