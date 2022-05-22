SIBCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $22.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000751 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $22.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,318.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.66 or 0.06718218 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.67 or 0.00237638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00016779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.68 or 0.00653797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00595315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00068942 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004543 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,790,761 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

