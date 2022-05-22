Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

SRRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sierra Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Sierra Oncology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of SRRA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sierra Oncology has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Turner sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $127,968.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $201,957 over the last ninety days. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the first quarter worth about $3,817,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Sierra Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,134,000. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 771,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,721,000 after acquiring an additional 296,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

