Simon Owen Acquires 11,250 Shares of Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) Stock

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Rating) insider Simon Owen bought 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.02 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of A$45,225.00 ($31,625.87).
The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.
About Ingenia Communities Group (Get Rating)
