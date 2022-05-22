SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $67.59 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $67.59 million and approximately $5.93 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.0642 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Coin Profile

AGIX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,153,163,879 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,081,365 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

