Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Skrumble Network has a market cap of $630,244.57 and $24,471.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,324.72 or 0.99997054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001649 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars.

