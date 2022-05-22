Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.59

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as low as $3.61. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 41,167 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.
Smart Powerr Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREG)
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.
