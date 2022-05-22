Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Insider Sells £264,137.50 in Stock

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT – Get Rating) insider Paula Bell sold 116,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £264,137.50 ($325,613.29).

Paula Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Paula Bell acquired 29 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 6,699 ($82.58).

On Monday, April 25th, Paula Bell acquired 56 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £124.88 ($153.94).

On Thursday, March 24th, Paula Bell purchased 50 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £124 ($152.86).

On Thursday, February 24th, Paula Bell purchased 53 shares of Spirent Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £125.61 ($154.84).

LON:SPT opened at GBX 229.40 ($2.83) on Friday. Spirent Communications plc has a one year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 310.60 ($3.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 234.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 248.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a GBX 3.34 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Spirent Communications’s previous dividend of $1.72. Spirent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 320 ($3.94) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.33) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 328 ($4.04).

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in Lifecycle Service Assurance and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment provides testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices in the lab, as well as diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves issues with production networks and services.

