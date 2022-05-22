Splinterlands Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 77.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,598.54 or 0.21843295 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00490319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008578 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.