SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. SPX has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. SPX’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,520,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,564,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPX by 18.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,620,000 after acquiring an additional 142,785 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

